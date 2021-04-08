Rabble Rousing Rahul Rambo In Bengal

New Delhi (The Hawk): It is sheer, stark, stupefying all round rabble rousing Rahul G Rambo in entire Bengal as he is now insidious there taking BJP head-on to dislodge it from all credulousness of the people packed with sheer facts and figures. Already the masses in the state are prognosticating that "Rahul Aaya, Khela Hooaa", "Rahul Bengal Aayaa, Aandhi Aayaa, BJP Bhaga", "Rahul Ka Haath, Poore Bangal Ke Saath"....there is a sudden rage in the state anong the original denizens (the imported ones are also considerably excited) of the state about the Congress-Left Front-Abbasi. They are pepped up in their so far otherwise dull, insipid electioneering revolving in typical run-of-mill campaigning that visibly was not cutting any ice among the state's original masses. They were not getting inspiration from the INC-LeftFront-Abbasi speeches that lacked sincerity, teeth, seriousness, punch which now will be provided by Rahul, The Rambo Extraordinaire.

In a true Rambo fashion, Rahul will be aggressive, attacking, abysmal, acetic when he will wear down BJP in no uncertain terms of exposing their scandals after scandals that are fast turning the country all round penury stricken.

Even parsimoniousness has become synonymous with the BJP, according to Rahul. He will expose all that point-by-point.

Those close to him confide, Rahul G has his own points without any assistance, help to utter to the masses so that they use their IQ to the fullest and vote for non-BJP for a non-BJP Government in the state tantamounting to 'what Bengal does Today, rest of India does tomorrow' meaning non-BJP Government in Bengal today means non-BJP government in central government tomorrow. Rahul surely is aiming for deBJPising the entire system in the country which presentky is in BJP's octopus-grip resulting in dissemination of many establishments, institutions in the country resulting in sheer chaos, callousness, haplessness among the people of all hues.