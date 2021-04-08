PromotEdge on its way to become the first choice advertising and digital agency in Eastern India

Kolkata (West Bengal): PromotEdge, one of the fastest-growing advertising and digital marketing agencies of Eastern India introduces the best acumen and domain expertise in the other regions of India as well, on their 6th anniversary.

The Kolkata-based agency is known for its cutting-edge ideation and execution of the same and has a solid base of 200 plus happy brands.

The company started its journey in 2015 by the dynamic duo Avik Guha and Saurav Agarwal, with a vision of providing an integrated marketing solution to the client companies and turning them into bigger brands which was a first in the region at that point of time.

Since the inception, PromotEdge has expanded its team with the best professionals across diverse industries, with strong domain knowledge and insight. The company currently has more than 45 seasoned professionals on-board, who work relentlessly to come up with the best solutions required for the clients.

"It gives us immense pleasure to witness this gargantuan growth. We started with the dream to add value to the companies, across all industries and providing an integrated branding solution to them. From the very initial days, our dream to excel and sheer passion to achieve it has been the mantra of PromotEdge. Today, we are happy to have helped more than 200 client brands, who trust us for their marketing needs and we are extremely proud of being able to closely work with them, planning campaigns, sharing industry-specific insights, and finally, learning from each and every day as we strive to up their core marketing game holistically," said Avik Guha, Co-founder, PromotEdge.

"We are planning to expand our services in other metros – Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore very soon and would work harder to emerge as the 'first choice marketing partner' in all the regions. We are hopeful to create an impact in those places by providing result-oriented ideas which becomes an EDGE to the client's success," said Saurav Agarwal, Co-founder of PromotEdge.

PromotEdge has partnered successfully with prominent brands like Tata Steel, ABP, Ambuja Neotia, SAI International Group, Shyam Metalics, DTC Group, Utkarsh India, Rishta Foods, Viva ACP, PRAN Group, Vikram Solar, Unimark Realty, Ganesh Grains, Lion India, StoreFresh, The Trip Space, etc. and continues to reach for greater heights.

For further information, please contact: www.promotedge.com

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

—ANI