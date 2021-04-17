PM Modi urges people to vote in large numbers in fifth phase of West Bengal polls

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to vote in large numbers in the fifth phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections on Saturday.

He also appealed to first-time voters to exercise their franchise.

"Urging all those voting in today's fifth phase of the West Bengal elections to vote in large numbers. First time voters in particular should exercise their franchise," the Prime Minister said in a tweet on Saturday.

West Bengal is undergoing the fifth phase of the Assembly election today. The first four phases were held on March 27, April 1, April 6 and April 10 respectively. The sixth phase of the state assembly polls is scheduled for April 22. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

—IANS