PM Modi urges people of Bengal 'Chalo Paltai' - let's make the change

Cooch Behar: Amidst the third phase of West Bengal Assembly polls on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra coined the slogan "Chalo Paltai" (let us make the change).

Addressing a public meeting in Cooch Behar, Prime Minister said, "For 10 years, women, Dalits, backward classes, farmers and tea workers were subjected to injustices, but Didi (Mamata Banerjee), you were just an onlooker. Didi has started a new tax in Bengal - 'Bhaipo Service Tax'! For this reason, today the voice is coming from every corner of Bengal - 'Chalo Paltai, Chalo Paltai' (let us make the change)."

"When your party announces that Didi will now contest from Varanasi, then anyone can easily understand that TMC's is going to be faded away. Every day you have to say that you are winning Nandigram. But after the game you played on the polling day in Nandigram, the entire country got to know that you have lost. Didi, your anger, your resentment, your behaviour and your speech describe that you have lost the election," stated Prime Minister Modi.

Taking a jibe at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Prime Minister Modi said, "I heard that Didi is asking questions these days about whether the BJP is God so that it comes to know about big victory in the first two phases. Oh, Didi...We are ordinary people, and with the blessings of God, we are committed to the service of the nation. "

"There is no need to trouble God to find out who is losing in elections and who is winning. Janata Janardhana (public) is the form of God. On seeing the temperament of people, it is known that what is the trend of the wind," he added.

Prime Minister Modi said the people of West Bengal have paved the way for TMC's departure.

"In the last two phases of voting, Didi's departure has already been confirmed. People in huge numbers have come out and voted in our favour. The wave of BJP in Bengal has cornered Didi's goons and her nephew," he said.

Meanwhile, the third phase of the West Bengal assembly polls in underway on Tuesday.

A total of 31 Assembly constituencies in districts including eight in Hooghly, seven in Howrah and 16 in South 24 Parganas are going to polls in phase-III. There are 205 candidates in the fray in this round of polling. However, when it comes to women representation, there are only 13 women candidates contesting in this phase, merely six per cent.

Polling for the first two phases of the West Bengal elections were held on March 27 and April 1 respectively. The fourth phase of polling will take place on April 10. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)