Party image at stake, Bengal BJP forms body to look into harmful comments by its leaders

Kolkata (The Hawk): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal is battling on many fronts.

Giving headache to its state leaders is the growing dissent in the party after its loss in the elections. The party also has to restore faith in their party workers who had to flee from their homes after the rise in post-poll violence in state.

With all such issues forming the agenda, the Bengal unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a closed-door working committee meeting at its Kolkata headquarters on Tuesday.

Party insiders feel many of the recent comments from their leaders have also hurt the party's image in the state.

Party sources said that the BJP is set to constitute a disciplinary committee which will monitor activities of the members. The committee will be authorized to take action in case of any controversy arising out of any activity of any member.

"Several BJP leaders could be heard maligning the party's image in the recent past, necessitating the constitution of the committee. It can also initiate investigation against any member, who makes any controversial comment," added the sources.

Sources claimed that state unit leaders have made several complaints to the party chief, Dilip Ghosh.

"Party MP Arjun Singh had earlier mentioned that initially, when the candidates were being finalized, he was given some other names and in finality, the names turned out to be different. Another leader, Bharati Ghosh had also commented that poll analyst Prashant Kishor has tampered with VVPAT machines while MP Locket Chatterjee had said several BJP workers had threatened people ahead of the polls for which the mandate went in favour of the TMC," recounted the sources. Addressing a press conference after the internal meet, West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said that on June 23 the BJP will hold agitations across the state against the post-poll violence by the ruling Trinamool Congress. Sources said the agitations are set to continue across the state to highlight the plight of its workers after the results were announced on May 2. "Over 25,000 BJP workers were displaced in different parts of the state and even moved to nearby states following the violence. Even though some of the cadres have returned they are again being subjected to violence. Our main target now is to bring back the displaced workers. We have received almost 10,000 complaints from our cadres," mentioned the state BJP chief, adding that 40 BJP cadres have died in West Bengal since May 2.

Meanwhile, a few prominent leaders of the saffron camp were seen missing from the internal meet on Tuesday.

It is not a secret anymore that many of the leaders from the Trinamool congress, who had defected to the BJP, have already written to their parent party for a comeback. Many more are in talks with the TMC to switchover, as the all India general secretary of the TMC, Abhishek Banerjee claimed at a press meet on Monday. Discord amongst the BJP leaders continued as on Tuesday, turncoat leaders like BJP national vice-president Mukul Roy and BJP leader Rajib Banerjee remained absent from the internal meet.

According to Mukul Roy, he wasn't informed about the meeting, which was rebutted by BJP West Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh claiming that Roy was aware of the meeting.

Rajib Banerjee apparently, didn't attend the meet as one of his close relatives was unwell. He later took to social media to criticise BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari and stated that the people of West Bengal will not take BJP's claim of imposing Article 356 in the state as the government has been formed with a heavy mandate. Incidentally, Nandigram MLA Suvendu, earlier in the day, met with Union home minister Amit Shah and then said that the condition in West Bengal is worst for even imposing Article 356.

Notably, speculations were on regarding Rajib and Mukul along with Mukul's son Subhrangshu Roy that they might defect back to the ruling Trinamool Congress.