One District, Two Lok Sabha MPs…How Come

New Delhi (The Hawk): One full-fledged, fully (administratively) equipped district Birbhum, its one Lok Sabha MP, within it, a municipality, Bolpur which also has another Lok Sabha MP in its own right…How come? Only the Lok Sabha bosses can answer that or someone more authoritative! Who but? No answer. Meanwhile, both MPs, according to authoritative feedbacks in Delhi are constantly at loggerheads with each other, wrangling between them creating hurdles for the government officials to do any 'concrete' works in the area/s resulting in the areas remaining penury stricken, sheer all round backwardness writ large all around. Birbhum MP is Shatabdi Ray, grandiloquent 'hit' in Tollywood, Bolpur MP is Asit Kumar Mali. Both are of Trinamool Congress Party, both's leader is Mamata Banerjee. Clearly, she is unable to 'contain' them. This despite she being fully aware that very development of Birbhum suffers because of 'those' MPs who are always hellbent on proving his/her one upmanship over one another for only 'parvenu status'?

Bolpur is a municipality in Birbhum district. Bolpur is a city and a municipality in Birbhum district in the state of West Bengal, India. It is the headquarters of the Bolpur subdivision. Bolpur municipal area includes Shantiniketan. It is 150 km north of Kolkata and is best known for Visva Bharati, the university set up by the Nobel laureate poet Rabindranath Tagore. About 150 years ago, Bolpur was a small village under Supur Porgana. Kalikapur a known place of Bolpur was the origin of the typical village in past. There were no rail lines, no developed roads. Paddy land were seen around the village. "Lalmati" (red soil) was found everywhere. Many villages named Sian, Dihipara, Khoskadampur, Paruldanga, Goalpara, Ballavpur, Bandhgara, Surul, Supur, Raipur were the boundary line around Bolpur.

East India company established the first railway line in 1859, when the Sahebganj loopline was extended beyond the river Ajay. Bolpur railway station was established in 1860. Along with this, court, police station, sub registry office, etc., were established in old Bolpur. Then people started residing here. Christian missionaries came; they founded a church that was known as Mission compound. Paddy storage house, stationary shops, grocery shops, garment shops etc. were on the east side near Bolpur railway station. About 19 husking machines were here at that time.

Maharshi Debendranath Tagore established a centre of religious mediation in Bolpur. Rabindranath Tagore established Visva Bharati Viswavidyalaya in 1921. These were the main reasons for the huge extension, development and popularity of Bolpur.

Provincial names proved the upcoming gradual development of Bolpur. Kachharipatti is just beside court house, Trishulapatti is the commercial paddy trading centre. Kalibaroarytala was the service place for Bolpur set up by some initiative people. Netaji made a conference. Here Harisava stood against "Bramhopasana". Every week these two conferences were held in Bolpur. Bijaykrishna Ghoswami, Shivnath Shastri, Shasibhusan Basu like many wisemen gave religious advice. Beside this, prayer committee was set up.

Because of all this (sic!), Bolpur has a Lok Sabha MP! He clashes with Lok Sabha MP of Birbhum comprising Bolpur which is only a municipality. Comical, ain't it?