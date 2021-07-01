Human rights team submits report before Cal HC, hearing on July 2

Kolkata: National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) submitted a review report on post-poll violence before Calcutta High Court, hearing of which is due on July 2.





The seven-member committee that was formed following the verdict of the high court to visit the violence-prone areas across the state had, on Wednesday, submitted the report before the five-judge bench of the Calcutta HC.





Soon after the review petition was given by the Calcutta High Court, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) requested the court to recall its decision but instead of recalling the verdict the court slammed the Mamata Banerjee-led government for failing to control post-poll violence.





West Bengal representative of NHRC Sangeeta Chakraborty said, "There were around 524 cases filed by us in the state on post-poll violence, of these 270 were filed by me personally. While looking into these cases, the team also found many more of them, which went unreported. The Jadavpur incident has proved that human rights do not matter in Bengal. Attack on a statutory body like NHRC is unprecedented and never been reported anywhere in India. The Trinamool-led state government does not care for any such body. From my own investigations I have come to realize that the attacks on women are a handiwork of the Rohingya people staying in Bengal. I have already filed a writ in the Supreme Court on this, making both the Centre and the state responsible for this."





Around 40 houses in Jadavpur were damaged in post-poll violence.





At a time when the TMC chief is claiming that there is no post-poll violence in West Bengal and stating it a "game plan" of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Atif Rasheed, vice-chairperson of the National Commission for Minorities and a member of the NHRC panel on Tuesday was heckled by alleged goons during their visit to South Kolkata's Jadavpur area on Tuesday.





Chief minister Mamata Banerjee said that the NHRC had purposefully created chaos in Jadavpur in south Kolkata yesterday by beating the women present there.





"It is a planted game of the Union home ministry to malign West Bengal. The NHRC team had first beaten up the women of the area, which triggered tension in the area. The BJP is presenting a wrong picture," said the CM.





