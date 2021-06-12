Mukul Roy's return to TMC will not affect BJP: Khagen Murmu

Kolkata (West Bengal): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Khagen Murmu on Friday said that Mukul Roy's return to Trinamool Congress (TMS) will not impact their party.

"Mukul Roy had left TMC and joined BJP before me. He played a good role in our party's organisational work with proper respect. Today I got to know that he returned to TMC. It's totally his matter. He can say about it. But it will never impact our party," said BJP MP from West Bengal.



BJP general secretary Arun Singh also slammed Mukul Roy over his decision to rejoin Trinamool Congress (TMC) and accused him of doing "politics of convenience and opportunism".

"Only those who practice politics of convenience work like this. After Abhishek Banerjee emerged, he had thrown Roy out of the party. Then he came to the BJP, and now again he returned to TMC. His 'Aaya Ram, Gaya Ram' story will continue," Singh said.

"He will go wherever he finds convenience. He won the election on symbol of BJP. He should have gone after stepping down first (as MLA). Even today, he is roaming around with the security of the central forces," the BJP leader added.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee welcomed back her former close aide Mukul Roy into the party fold from the BJP and claimed that more leaders from the BJP will come back to join Trinamool in the coming days.

Earlier on Friday, Roy and his son Subhranshu Roy joined Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Kolkata in the presence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

This comes a month after the TMC secured a landslide victory in the West Bengal assembly elections.

Mukul Roy, a founding member of the TMC, had changed camps and joined BJP in November 2017. (ANI)