MP Saumitra Khan May Face Action For Demanding Separate Statehood

Kolkata (The Hawk): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) media cell in the city held a closed-door meeting to discuss the voices within the party demanding fragmenting parts of the state for better development.



In the recent weeks, first, party MP John Barla had demanded carving North Bengal out of West Bengal to form a Union Territory as he felt the state has done little for developing the region. On Monday, another party MP, Saumitra Khan demanded a separate Janagalmahal area out of the state administration.

In the meeting on Tuesday, it was decided that the party will take strict action against the Bishnupur MP Khan for demanding separate statehood for Jungalmahal region.

A day after the BJP Bishnupur MP demanded statehood of Rarh Bangla (the region comprising Bankura, Purulia and Purulia), in a closed-door meeting held at one of the party MP's residence, the media cell demanded strict action against Saumitra.

Following the complaints by the media cell, the saffron camp had asked Khan to immediately to return to Kolkata from the national capital.

According to West Bengal media cell sources, Alipurduar MP John Barla, who too demanded separate statehood for North Bengal, has been asked to refrain from commenting further on the issue.

"People of North Bengal also want development for which they had asked the BJP MP to demand separate statehood. But soon after John Barla's comment the BJP had cleared its stand on not dividing the state, even then Saumitra on his own had again asked for separate statehood of rarh Bangla," said sources.

As done earlier, even on Tuesday West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh clarified that the saffron camp is not in favour of dividing the state.

"Those who expressed their views on separate statehood have expressed so on a personal capacity and BJP doesn't corroborate their demand. Those who are demanding such things will have to alter their demands and follow the party's line of undivided Bengal. When there was unrest in the Hills, the Trinamool Congress supported the issue but BJP was never in favour of it," claimed Ghosh.

Meanwhile, BJP North Bengal MLA Sikha Chattopadhyay said that the demand of separate statehood is surfacing as people of North Bengal want true development and also alleged that the erstwhile Left Front government and present Trinamool Congress government did nothing to uplift the status of the people of North Bengal.

The Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had criticised the saffron camp for demanding a bifurcation of the state and said that she will never allow the Centre to effect such a change.