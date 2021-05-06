MHA's 4-member team to look into Bengal post-poll violence

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sent a four-member team led by an additional secretary-level officer to West Bengal to look into incidents of violence after the declaration of Assembly election results.



The MHA has also asked the West Bengal Governor to send a report on the law and order situation in the state.

According to the ministry, the team will review the situation in West Bengal and submit a report on the ground situation.

"The MHA team will submit its report on violence within 48 hours," an official said.

Earlier, advising the state government to take necessary actions to stop the violent incidents without any loss of time, the Ministry had sought a detailed report on the violence.

The ministry also issued a reminder to the government in this regard on Wednesday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) cadre attacked its workers and set its offices on fire.

On May 4, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also called West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar over the violent post-poll incidents in the state.

Modi had expressed serious anguish and concern over the worrisome law and order situation in West Bengal.

"PM called and expressed his serious anguish and concern at alarmingly worrisome law and order situation @MamataOfficial . I share grave concerns @PMOIndia given that violence vandalism, arson, loot and killings continue unabated. Concerned must act in overdrive to restore order," Dhankhar had tweeted after the Prime Minister's call.

Amid reports of attack on the party workers, BJP president J.P. Nadda went to West Bengal and met the workers there who were attacked by the TMC supporters.

Mamata Banerjee-led TMC, which regained power in West Bengal for the third consecutive time, has come under severe criticism from the opposition BJP, Left and Congress for the post-poll violence.

The BJP alleged that around one dozen of its workers were killed by the TMC cadre. The BJP has claimed that the incidents of post poll violence are state sponsored.

