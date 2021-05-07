Mamata Sarkar On Brink

New Delhi (The Hawk): That Mamata (Banerjee) Sarkar (Government) already is on brink of being dismissed by the Centre on grounds of total collapse of law and order leading the state to utter lawlessness beyond all kinds of state governmental control --- imagine, Central Government owned CRPF is still present in the state --- of Trinamool Congress Government led by Mamata Banerjee, always self-projecting as adamant, supercilious, satyavaadi, fully transparent, megalomaniac. ....Not being actually so in controlling the

rapidly deteriorated social situation in the state that is only witnessing rapid genocide-like scenario in the state, Centre yesterday sent the following senior personnel from Delhi to Mamata's state to do on the spot inspection on "Ground 0" and suggest dismissal of the government, administer the state by Centre to have fresh elections in the state so that the people fearlessly

vote for the BJP enabling it to form a (for Hindu, of Hindu, by Hindu) BJP government in Nabanna, Raj Bhavan with due official consent of the governor Jagdeep Dhankar, presently most perturbed because of rampant, gross injustice to the state's people in utter violation of the Constitution (of India) provisions for compulsory rational(e) governance. It is not being adhered to at all by the ruling echelon and their acolytes indulging in all kinds of lawless acts with their open consent.

Those Centre-deputed 4 senior officers now, at the time of writing, minutely scanning the state are: Union Home Ministry Additional Secretary Govind Mohan, Additional Secretary Education Vineet Joshi, IB Joint Director Janardan Singh, CRPF No. 2 I B Nalin.

After their field work, they will interact with Dhankar who already is infuriated with Mamata Banerjee "for not controlling utter lawlessness in the state and not abiding by the established Raj Dharma thereby pushing the state into utter lawlessness".

In all probability, he will advise the 4 Central emissaries to dismiss the government rightaway and allow him to take over the state's administrative reins in his hands, hold fresh assembly elections under his command so that the polling is free and fair which it was not in the just held 8-phase polls in the state.