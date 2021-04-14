Mamata assures culprits of Cooch Behar killings will be punished

Cooch Behar: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday met the family members of those killed in the firing by central forces during the fourth phase of state assembly elections on April 10 and said the culprits will be punished no matter who they are.

Addressing a gathering in Mathabhanga, Banerjee said, "The culprits will be punished no matter how big they are. Justice will be done. After the election, five statutes will be made in the memory of the deceased. I appeal to you to consider me as a daughter of your home. On the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar, I pray for the victory of guards of democracy over the murderers of democracy."

She also assured the family members of the deceased full support.

"We came because Didi called us. She has assured us of help soon as the election ends. But our primary demand is the punishment of the murderers," a family member of one of the deceased told ANI.

"Didi met us. We believe justice will happen. Since the incident happened, we have not been able to think clearly," said Manjur Ali Miya, the brother of one of the deceased.Polling for the first four phases in West Bengal has already taken place.

Violence erupted at a polling booth at Sitalkuch in Cooch Behar during the fourth round of polling. The ruling TMC alleged that Central Forces opened fire twice at polling booths where people were casting their votes.

Official sources in Cooch Behar had earlier confirmed the death of four people in firing.

Following the incident, the Election Commission (EC) had given directions that no political leader from any party should be allowed to enter the geographical boundaries of Cooch Behar district for the next 72 hours. Mamata Banerjee had said she would meet the family members of those who were killed on April 14 after the end of the 72-hour restriction.

The fifth and sixth phases of the ongoing elections will take place on April 17 and April 22. Counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)