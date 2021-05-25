Mamata Wants MLCs Back In Bengal

New Delhi (The Hawk): Mamata Banerjee, "literally dynamo, dynamic power house in her own right in her ongoing third chief ministerial term consecutively despite repertoire of oppositions, malice, malign, malcampaign (all bogus, hoax, bull, crap) against her", right away wants "MLCs back in West Bengal" in place of current unicameral state legislature to reconsolidate, reinforce, reaffirm "West Bengal voice" in the Centre or Delhi via her as CM and not get begated like now time and again resulting in utter humiliation for the the whole state, ruling party Trinamul Congress Party, its boss cum Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, her MLAs, and, the people of West Bengal as they are treated as sheer beggars which they are not because they ask for their justified demands lists of which are with Mamata Banerjee herself. To end all that, she via the state is now all set to re-introduce MLCs in the state whether the Centree agrees to it or not.

Thanks to the then state government and its self vested interests, the Upper House in the state or MLCs were abolished in 1969 by the then coalition government of Left parties (known for their taking diktats from anti West Bengal, Bengalis Indira Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru) as it was considered a symbol of elitism, a very typical bourgeois word used only by the above personalities and aligned to them, the Left. The rest is well-known history…No wonder, West Bengal was continuously pushed back by the Central leaders who actually were scared of the Bengalis' all round prowess in all sectors and if they were brought in front, others would be pushed against the wall obviously as they were 'inferior' compared to the Bengalis in all spheres.

Before that, West Bengal Legislative Council was the upper house of the bicameral legislature of West Bengal, which came into existence in 1952. The Council was abolished in 1969. The West Bengal Legislative Assembly passed the resolution for the abolition of the Legislative Council on 21 March 1969. Later the Parliament of India passed the West Bengal Legislative Council (Abolition) Act, 1969 for abolishing the Legislative Council with effect from 1 August 1969.

Now Trinamool Congress government planned to revive the council. Keeping with the promise made in the Trinamool Congress(TMC) election manifesto, the Mamata Banerjee government has approved the setting up of the Legislative Council or Vidhan Parishad in West Bengal. The decision was made earlier this week and will have to be approved by Parliament before coming into effect. And this may be another flashpoint between the Centre and the state.

On last Thursday, Mamata Banerjee openly hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that she was not allowed to speak in the meeting on the COVID-19 situation in the country and that the PM's approach was too casual.

The question is whether Mamata Banerjee can get it or not, considering the relationship she has with the Central government. It will be difficult for her to get this Vidhan Parishad because she needs the Central government's nod. This has to be passed in Parliament with a certain majority according to Article 169 of the Indian constitution.

The West Bengal Legislative Assembly is the unicameral legislature of the Indian state of West Bengal. It is Located in the B. B. D. Bagh area of Kolkata (Calcutta)-the Capital of the state. Members of the Legislative assembly are directly elected by the people. The legislative assembly comprises 294 Members of Legislative Assembly, all directly elected from single-seat constituencies. Its term is five years, unless sooner dissolved.

The history of the West Bengal Legislature can be traced back to 18 January 1862 when under the Indian Councils Act of 1861, a 12 Member Legislative Council for Bengal Presidency was established by the Governor-General of British India with the Lt. Governor of Bengal and some nominated members. The strength of the Council was gradually enlarged by subsequent acts. Under the Indian Councils Act of 1892, the maximum strength of the Council was raised to 20 out of which seven were to be elected. The Indian Councils Act of 1909 further raised the number of members of the Council to 50. Under the Government of India Act 1919, the number of members of the Legislative Council was once again raised to 125. The Bengal Legislative Council constituted under the Act of 1919 was formally inaugurated on 1 February 1921 by the Duke of Connaught.

Entrance of West Bengal Legislative Assembly

A few years later, under the provisions of the Government of India Act 1935, two chambers of the Bengal Provincial Legislature: the Legislative Council and the Legislative Assembly, were created. The life of the Assembly, consisting of 250 members, was to be five years unless dissolved sooner; while the Council, with a membership of not less than 63 and not more than 65, was made a permanent body and not subject to dissolution with the provision that one-third of the members should retire every three years.

On the eve of Independence in 1947, Bengal Province was partitioned into West Bengal and East Bengal (East Pakistan). The West Bengal Legislative Assembly was constituted with 90 members representing the constituencies that fell within the area of West Bengal and two nominated members from Anglo-Indian community. The Bengal Legislative Council stood abolished. The Legislative Assembly met for the first time after Independence on 21 November 1947.

The Constitution of India again provided for a bicameral Legislature for West Bengal. Accordingly, the West Bengal Legislative Council consisting of 51 members was constituted on 5 June 1952. The number of members in the Legislative Assembly was 240 including two nominated members from the Anglo-Indian Community. After the first General Elections, the new Assembly met for the first time on 18 June 1952.On 21 March 1969, a resolution was passed by the West Bengal Legislative Assembly for the abolition of the Legislative Council. Subsequently, Indian Parliament passed the West Bengal Legislative Council (Abolition) Act, 1969 abolishing the Legislative Council with effect from 1 August 1969. Mamata Banerjee now wants to "reliven" the MLCs in what is being termed as resurrection of West Bengal full strength, force via bicameral legislature in the state.