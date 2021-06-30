Mamata's Hattrick, Bhaipo's Bonanza

New Delhi (The Hawk): Mamata's self-abnegated hattrick as West Bengal CM three times in row --- 3rd time veritably hurdle some, almost not-to-be due to "martinet-posing", "minutest rules-stickler" state Governor Jagdeep Dhankar (he still has not been able to prove anything barring a lot of sky-shattering mumbo-jumbo against her), BJP top bosses etc --- is literally proving God-sent natural bonanza for her enterprising, excited, ebullient MP-nephew Abhishek Banerjee who now is all set to embark on a nationwide swelling membership of the (All India) Trinamul Congress Party in all areas of the country.





Those associated, close to him confidently confide unabashedly, 15-50 age group all throught the county including in Deccan states et al are most urgently looking for a "national entity like All India Trinamul Congress Party instantly to enable them to be at 'all round peace' and thus hold reins of all round powers in the Central Government".





To make that a reality "right away", they, 15-50 and more, want Didi's illustrious, talented, pragmatic, practitioner-in-constant-rapport-with-all specialising Bhaipo (nephew) Abhishek, despite many an allegation, not countrywide but in his home state due to only jealousies, have literally fallen back on Abhishek as their unanimous neta to alleviate their all round of repertoire of plethora of problems, most of which are indeed 'complicated, puzzling, jigsaw like but not unsolvable'.





The masses do believe Abhishek like in Bengal will succeed in utilising his prowess, dexterity in rest of the country as well.





Of course under the "justified" Prime Ministership





of Mamata Banerjee.





She already is fast becoming unanimous consensus PM-choice for most of the parties who already are "united" on Mamata Banerjee.





If that becomes reality or later, Abhishek is fully on to make AITMC fully 'national.





...Thus a great boon for Abhishek Banerjee or as he in out of Bengal is being referred to as "Obhishek Bondopadhyay" in true Bengali accent/pronunciation.











