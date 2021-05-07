Mamata Again In Full Command

New Delhi (The Hawk): Again in full command, Mamata Banerjee, the indomitable 'fighter' defying all obstacles from the BJP, its ruled Centre hellbent on stopping her from winning just held 8-phase (sic!) state assembly elections, is not only firmly back on ruling saddle but thats for 3rd time in a row now progressing steadily toward crossing late Jyoti Bose's 6-time-in-row CMship without any break from 1977-2002. Now Mamata is CM since 2012 uninterruptedly despite 'infuriated' (for what, only BJP knows) BJP ruled Centre desperately trying its utmost using its central powers of all kinds to destabilise/destruct the TMC. Now BJP is left high-n-dry. Totally flabbergasted are it's leaders utterly at loss for words to justify why they did not get Amit Shah repeatedly declared 200 seats for the BJP in West Bengal and what about his sonar Bengal government, his eating in SC, OBC and the like's houses; what about the repeatedly gauchlely tom-tomed o didi, didi, didi-o-didi, teasing, caricature, violent jokes, teasing etc disparaging Mamata Banerjee in prettyaa'objectionable' languages. ...As mentioned, despite all such methods deployed to destabilise, scare, unsettle Mamata Banerjee, TMC, The Lady herself remains undeteted, fully gutsy, fully determined to 'combat' Centre...For instance, as first step, she has removed DGP appointed during elections, Chief Secretary appointed during elections. There are many more such dismissals but now the then unjustifiably removed officers again have been honourable reinstatd in their earlier posts.

More such reinstatements are in immediate offing. ...Thus it can be safely assessed that Mamata Banerjee is back in full command like a real victor.