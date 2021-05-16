5 killed in fire in West Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur

Uttar Dinajpur (West Bengal): In a shocking incident, five members of a family, including three children, were killed in a fire at Hematabad in West Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur district, police said on Saturday.

Ram Bhowmik (40), a driver by profession, poured kerosene in the room and set it on fire.

Bhowmik, his wife Shankari (32) and three minor daughters Parna (8) and Saraswati (4) died in the fire. Later, the locals took his eldest daughter Rani (12) to Raiganj Government Medical College Hospital , where she also died.

Hemtabad Police recovered the bodies and sent them for autopsy at Raiganj Government Medical College Hospital.

District Magistrate Arvind Kumar Mina visited the spot. "it is an unfortunate incident. The state government launched various schemes for helping poor people. In this case, why Ram Bhowmik took this drastic step will be investigated," he said. (ANI)