90 kg ganja seized, 2 arrested in Bengal

Baruipur (WB): Two persons were arrested on Monday and over 90 kg of ganja seized from their possession in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, police said.





Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted a taxi near Baruipur railway station and seized the contraband worth over Rs 3 lakh from the vehicle, a police officer said.





Two occupants of the car, both residents of Baruipur, were arrested and booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, he added.

