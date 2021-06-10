One held with 357 kg of ganja in Kolkata's Howrah

Howrah (Kolkata): The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) of the Kolkata Zonal Unit arrested a person with 357 kgs of ganja.

In a statement, the NCB said that on Wednesday, acting on a specific input they recovered the said amount of ganja packed in two cars in the parking area of Asian Roadways Pvt. Ltd.



The accused, Lalit Kumar is a 29-year-old resident of Joypur in Howrah.

The NCB Kolkata Zonal Unit further informed that the main supplier, Kalu Charan Pradhan from Ganjam, Odisha was also apprehended on Wednesday in coordination with NCB Sub Zone Bhubaneswar.

According to NCB, the source of drugs is Ganjam, Odisha and the destination is at Howrah and Kolkata for local sale.

On Thursday, the accused and the recovered ganja will be produced at the concerned court in Howrah. (ANI)