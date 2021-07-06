Formation Of Legislative Council Passed In Bengal Assembly Amidst BJP Opposition



Kolkata (The Hawk): The West Bengal assembly passed a resolution to form a legislative council in the state under Article 169 of the Constitution of India, on Tuesday.



There were protests against the proposal by the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The resolution, moved by state parliamentary affairs minister Partha Chatterjee, was passed with 196 MLAs voting in favour of it and 69 of them against it.

The formation of the legislative council (LC) is not an entirely new phenomenon in the Bengal assembly. The LC existed in Bengal till 1969 by the coalition government of Left parties after its formation in 1952 by then chief minister Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy of Congress.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) had promised to set up a LC during their assembly election campaigning.

Opposing the forming of legislative council, leader of opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari said that passing of bills doesn't mean forming of the council. Adhikari opposed the resolution saying it would not be financially suitable.

"The Vidhan Parishad is not there in 23 states. This is not good for smart governance. There are a few TMC ministers, who lost the elections, including the chief minister. The party is now trying to bring them back through the back door (read Vidhan Parishad)," said Suvendu.

"There is no logic behind forming a legislative council. There is no legal status in the legislative council. People are jobless, especially due to the pandemic. Instead of attending them, the TMC is spending money on the formation of the council. Just because the TMC wants to bring the defeated candidate, the TMC wants to form the Upper House," added Suvendu, also mentioning that if the Upper House is formed then passing of bills in the assembly will be time consuming. Adhikari added, "The BJP has a majority in the parliament. Our stand is to oppose this resolution."

The law says that to set up such a council, a bill to that effect has to be passed in the parliament, even though it may have been passed in the state assembly.

Trinamool Congress' secretary general Partha Chatterjee said that not just TMC leaders, people from all walks of life will be inducted in the Upper House.

"I don't know why the BJP is opposing the formation of the council. Last year, a committee was made and I was heading the committee, where the proposal of Upper House was discussed which was placed before House today," stated Partha.

Incidentally, Mamata Banerjee had announced the formation of LC soon after she was sworn in as chief minister for the third term. The CPI(M) West Bengal committee president, Surjya Kanti Mishra, on the formation of the LC, said, "The resolution passed by the ruling party on the strength of its majority in the assembly without looking at the interests of the people and without considering the socio-economic necessity of such a House. The need to have an Upper House may have its necessity in the Parliament but it is not needed in the state."

Notably, Uddhav Thackeray retained his chief ministerial post without being a member of the legislative assembly through the legislative council. Only six states -- Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Maha-rashtra have legislative councils or Upper House. West Bengal has 294 assembly seats and West Bengal can have 98 members in the legislative council as the strength of legislative council cannot be more than one-third of total assembly seats.

It is pertinent to mention that Mamata Banerjee, who had lost the Nandigram seat to BJP's Adhikari have inducted Amit Mitra as finance minister even without contesting the polls and since members of legislative council can become ministers, chances are that Amit Mitra can be shifted to LC or Upper House.