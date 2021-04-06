BJP will form govt in Bengal, says BJP candidate Dipak Haldar after casting vote

South 24 Parganas (West Bengal): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Diamond Harbour assembly constituency Dipak Haldar reached the polling booth to cast his vote on Tuesday in the third phase of the West Bengal assembly polls.

Haldar cast his vote at Abdalpur FP Primary School in Diamond Harbour.

"I have cast my vote. There will be great change in West Bengal. The BJP will form the government. They (TMC) are creating problems and threatening people to stop voting. People are not with them," Haldar told ANI after casting his vote.

A total of 31 Assembly constituencies in districts including eight in Hooghly, seven in Howrah and 16 in South 24 Parganas are going to polls in phase-III. There are 205 candidates in the fray in this round of polling. However, when it comes to women representation, there are only 13 women candidates contesting in this phase, merely six per cent.

In Diamond Harbour, Haldar is taking on TMC's Pannalal Halder and CPI(M)'s Pratik Ur Rahman.

Polling for the first two phases of the West Bengal elections were held on March 27 and April 1 respectively. The fourth phase of polling will take place on April 10. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)