Finally, Bengal chooses to clamp lockdown-like restrictions till May 30

Kolkata: In keeping with the rising corona cases in West Bengal, state chief secretary Alapan Bandhopadhyay on Saturday announced complete lockdown in West Bengal from May 16 till May 30.

Addressing the media, Bandhopadhyay said that markets will be open from 7am to 10am and except emergency services, all public services will remain suspended.

In the last couple of days, the fresh cases reported per day, has been 20,000 plus, which has not ebbed for a single day. Also the number of deaths has also been rising with each passing day. The healthcare system, which has been stretched beyond its limit, is expected to get some relief with the move.

"Markets will be open in the morning and e-commerce and online services will be open the entire day. Banks will be open from 10am to 2pm and shops sweet selling will be open from 10am to 5pm," said Bandhopadhyay, adding that petrol pumps and auto repairing shops will be open throughout the day.

Urging people to stay indoors to break the chain, the chief secretary said that there will be no outdoor movement from 9pm to 5am and it will be strictly followed.

"Public transportation, including Metro services, will be shut and frontline workers will have to move with their own transport. All educational institutes, shopping malls, gyms, swimming pools, religious places and other places where there are chance of congregation, will be closed," mentioned Bandhopadhyay.

The government notice said: "Movement of private vehicles, taxis and auto-rickshaws will be prohibited except to and from hospitals, nursing homes, diagnostic centres, clinics, vaccination centres, airports etc." It also mentioned that all intra-state trucks and goods carriers shall be closed except relating to medical supplies, COVID protective supplies, health and hygiene care products.

The state chief secretary also added that all offices, government and private, will also be closed till May 30.

"Jute bags are used in emergency services for which jute mill will be open with 30 percent workforce and tea gardens will be open with 50% workforce. For marriage ceremony only 50 people will be allowed and for funeral 20 people will be allowed," said the chief secretary.

Doctors in Kolkata welcomed the state government announcement and hoped the move will help the healthcare system recover. They said lockdown was the only way out to stop the spread of the virus and check the positivity rate, which has seen a sudden spurt n the state lately. They said the next 15 days is extremely crucial for the state.

"The number of active cases is increasing in leaps and bounds. This lockdown was needed to break the chain as next two weeks is very crucial for the state and the number of cases is expected to rise," said Dr. Kajal Krishna Banik.























































