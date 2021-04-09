EC issues notice to Mamata, seeks explanation on statements against Central forces

Kolkata (West Bengal): The Election Commission issued a notice to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asking her to explain her stand by April 10 regarding her statements against Central forces on March 28 and April 7. This is the second notice issued to her by the Election Commission.

Banerjee had alleged that the Central forces favoured the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during the polling in the first and second phase of West Bengal assembly elections.

On Wednesday, EC had issued another notice to Mamata Banerjee over her remarks on April 3, where she appealed to the Muslim voters to not let their vote be split among different political parties contesting in the ongoing assembly elections.

The Commission asked the Chief Minister to explain her stand within 48 hours after receiving the notice, failing which it shall "take a decision without further reference to you".

Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee challenged the EC on Thursday saying if she was served 10 of such notices, she would keep urging voters to vote unitedly against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Speaking at a public rally in Domjur, Banerjee said, "Even if 10 show cause notices are issued against me, my answer will remain the same. I am telling everyone to vote unitedly, there will no division. Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and Christians, do not give a single vote to them.

The first three phases of the eight-phased West Bengal polls have already taken place. The fourth phase of the elections will be held on Saturday. Counting of the votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)