Doctor's Body Raises Red Flag Over New Govt Order On Swasthya Sathi Scheme

Kolkata (The Hawk): One of the main trump cards of the Trinamool Congress government has been their launch of Swasthya Sathi card for all. The card, which earlier had restricted beneficiaries, was opened for all by chief minister Mamata Banerjee just ahead of the announcement of polls. She also raised the limit of the card to Rs 5 lakh.



A recent order from the health department to all government facilities stated that patients should be registered under Swasthya Sathi scheme so that the claim for high-end treatment can be reimbursed from insurance companies. The advisory read: "…all high cost treatment patients be registered under Swasthya Sathi scheme during admission so that claims of such treatment be reimbursed from insurance companies if the patient is under Insurance Mode. This will help medical colleges and hospitals to generate more funds."

Reacting to the order, the Association of Health Service Doctors (AHSD), West Bengal chapter, wrote a letter to the health department objecting why the card should be used at government health facilities and why they should be charged for high-end care, when the card was promised as being free. The doctors' body also pointed out that if a card beneficiary exhausts the insured money at government facilities then he will have not much money left for treatment at private hospitals, in case he has to get treatment there at a later date.

The doctors' letter mentions that the 'high cost treatment' has not been clarified. The association also pointed out that the scheme, when announced, never mentioned that it will be utilised to raise funds for government hospitals.

They are also objecting to the engagement of insurance companies, which was never mentioned earlier.

Talking about the new government order, Prof. Manas Gumta, general secretary, AHSD, said, "For a poor man, the Swasthya Sathi card is his insurance. As treatment at government hospitals is supposed to be free, why should a patient use his card at government facilities? In doing so, he will only be depleting the cash ceiling allowed to him and his family. When the poor man visits a private hospital in an emergency, the card would leave him with less money for treatment. It is understood that the Swasthya Sathi card will not be required at government hospitals."

Talking further on the issue, Gumta added, "We are also objecting to why a state hospital should need to raise funds. A government hospital is not a place to raise funds through treatment."

Prof. Gumta said that if they do not get any reply, they will meet the health secretary. "We will tell them that we are objecting to their process of charging through the Swasthya Sathi card at government hospitals and thereby raising funds," he said.

It is worth a mention that on Friday three private hospitals were penalized by the West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission for overcharging and refusing to treat patients under Swasthya Sathi scheme.

"We raised the issue much earlier. The card users had to face a lot of harassment at private heal hubs. The card specifies rates for certain common treatments. Many private institutions have had problems with the rates and even held meetings with Mamata Banerjee on this. The packages should be revised more often as the cost of treatment has gone up manifold. Also, these private institutions also often complain of late realization of their payments from the government after treating Swasthya Sathi card beneficiaries," said Gumta.

The doctors' association had, few days back, raised their voice on the slow vaccination process and also that the "pre-poll commitment to provide free vaccines to all citizens of Bengal utilizing both public and private vaccine centres is being grossly violated."