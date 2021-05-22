Covid-19 restrictions, lockdown hit Siliguri tea traders

Siliguri (West Bengal): Tea traders in Siliguri are facing difficulties as Covid-19 restrictions and the lockdown have affected production and supply.

According to a tea trader, Kamal Kumar Tiwari, the demand for tea from the country has also fallen.



"The work process is slow. Demand from buyers in the country is low. Due to lockdown, we are getting fewer vehicles for transportation. We are not able to dispatch the product. It will be bad for the industry in the coming days," said Tiwari.

The tea traders in Siliguri are facing difficulties in production and supply due to COVID-19 restrictions in the state. The state government has permitted 50 per cent workforce to operate, which, Tiwari said, is affecting production badly.

"The 50 per cent workforce is badly impacting the tea production. If the workforce will be divided into two shifts then more labourers will get work and production will be also better. If the leaves will not be plucked on time it will impact the quality," said Tiwari.

Amid a spike in the number of coronavirus infections, the West Bengal government has extended the lockdown in the state till May 30.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 30,27,925 active cases in the state while 2,27,12,735 people have recovered from the disease so far.

Meanwhile, the death toll has mounted to 2,91,331 in the state.