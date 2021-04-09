Top
Cong urges EC to deploy Central forces along with officials to collect postal ballot from disabled, voters over 80 years

 The Hawk |  9 April 2021 5:21 AM GMT

Kolkata (West Bengal): West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee President Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury wrote to the Election Commission (EC) requesting the deployment of Central forces personnel to accompany polling officers who will go to houses of disabled persons and people above 80 years of age to facilitate the casting of votes.

The EC is providing a home-based postal ballot facility to disabled persons and voters of above 80 years from this assembly elections.

West Bengal witnessed above 80 per cent voter turnout in the last three phases of the ongoing assembly polls.

The first three phases of the eight-phased West Bengal polls have already taken place. The fourth phase of the elections will be held on Saturday. Counting of the votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

