Coal smuggling scam: ED arrests Bankura Inspector in-charge Ashok Mishra

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Sunday arrested Ashok Mishra, Inspector in-charge of Bankura in West Bengal, in connection with the coal smuggling scam.

According to the sources his name was first taken by Vikas Mishra, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Vinay Mishra's brother, who was arrested last month from Delhi by the ED in connection with the scam.

Ashok came under interrogation for being involved with Vinay and allegedly facilitating him in the smuggling, the sources informed.

Earlier on March 22, a Delhi court sent Vikas Mishra, to judicial custody for 14 days in connection with the coal mining scam till April 5. (ANI)