Change Of Command At Air Force Station Kalaikunda



Kolkata (The Hawk): Air Commodore Ran Singh VM took over as the Air Officer Commanding of Air Force Station, Kalaikunda from Air Commodore Tarun Chaudhry VSM on July 5. Addressing the air warriors during the hollow square ceremony, Air Cmde Chaudhry complimented the air warriors for successfully maintaining the operational tempo of the air base in the midst of the pandemic.



Air Cmde Ran Singh was commissioned in the Flying Branch of the Air Force on December 19, 1992. The air officer is an experienced fighter pilot with more than 3,250 flying hours. He is an alumnus of Defence Services Staff College and College of Air Warfare. The Air Cmde is a qualified flying instructor and has previously commanded a frontline fighter squadron and an operational surveillance unit. Prior to assuming command at AF station, he was posted at Air Headquarters, New Delhi.