Top
Home > State News > Other States > West Bengal > BSF Rescue Cattle From Border

BSF Rescue Cattle From Border

 Ashok Chatterjee |  5 July 2021 4:58 PM GMT

BSF Rescue Cattle From Border
X

Kolkata (The Hawk): Border Security Force (BSF) troops, under South Bengal Frontier, on Sunday evening, apprehended a smuggler along with two cattle in the bordering area of Nadia district.

The accused is identified as Arjun Ghosh (42). On the basis of the information, the troops of border outpost at Maluapada, of 54 Battalion, carried out a special patrolling in their area when the accused was apprehended and two cattle were rescued from his possession. Ghosh said he took these cattle from Akesh Bagde and Fateh Bagde, residents of village Kalyanpur, in the same district and was supposed to handover them to Momin Halsina alias Nepal, a Bangladesh national. For this work he would get Rs 200, he said. The smuggler was handed over to Bhimpur PS for further legal action.

Updated : 5 July 2021 4:58 PM GMT
Tags:    BSF   Border   

Ashok Chatterjee

Ashok Chatterjee is Correspondent of The Hawk in Kolkata.


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X