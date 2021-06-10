BSF nabs Chinese national from near Bengal border

New Delhi: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday intercepted a Chinese national in West Bengal's Malda district from near the border following suspicious activities, the paramilitary force said.

A laptop and a passport have been recovered from his possession.

In a statement, the BSF said concerned agencies are interrogating the Chinese national.





The name and other details of the Chinese national is yet to be ascertained as senior BSF officials are tightlipped due to sensitivity of the case, but they assured that details will be shared soon after any concrete revelation during the questioning.



A source in the BSF, one of the seven Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), said troops of the paramilitary wing intercepted the Chinese national after they recognised him indulging in some suspicious activities that may go against the country's security.

As soon as the Chinese national was apprehended, the matter was shared with the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Defence, and dedicated teams of concerned agencies along with the Intelligence Bureau (IB) reached to interrogate the suspect, said a government source.

--IANS