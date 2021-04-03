BJP playing divisive politics along with AIMIM, ISF in West Bengal, says Mamata

South 24 Parganas (West Bengal): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of playing divisive politics in the state, adding that BJP has incentivised All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Indian Secular Front (ISF) to play a part in the same.

While addressing a public meeting at Raidighi stadium, Mamata said, "Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and Christians are saying Hare Krishna hare hare, Trinamool ghare ghare. BJP says hare Krishna hare hare, Hindu, Muslim bhaag kare, Scheduled Castes (SC) ko bhaag kare. They are destroying Bengal."

"Our culture is that Hindus and Muslims have tea with each other and celebrate Durga pooja together. BJP will benefit if there is unrest in our villages," she said.

"The people from SC community eats with me at my home. BJP eats at five-star hotels. she further said.

Attacking AIMIM and ISF, the Trinamool Congress chief said, "They had been given money by BJP to divide Hindus and Muslims. If you do not want to be divided, if you do not want NRC then do not vote for them."

"Giving the vote to them would mean you gave the vote to BJP. In Nandigram, your daughter and kids will be kidnapped, that is what these goondas are threatening. Do not give votes to outsider gundas of BJP," she added.

Naming the people who were denied tickets by the TMC, Mamata alleged that they were propped up by BJP.

The West Bengal Chief Minister also promised to bring water to every household in Raidighi.

She also stated that "free medical treatment in government hospitals and private nursing homes too will be started".

"If you want Mamata, vote for TMC. It is not Delhi election but Bengal's election," she reminded.

Polling for the first two phases of the West Bengal polls was held on March 27 and April 1 respectively. The next phase of polling will take place on April 6. (ANI)