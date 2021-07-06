BJP march to Kolkata corpn stalled by police after sporadic clashes

























Kolkata (The Hawk): The City of Joy turned into a battlefield after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and workers clashed with Kolkata Police personnel during the party's protest march to Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) headquarters.





The saffron camp was agitating against the fake vaccination camps in the city and also the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. They also demanded a CBI probe over the fake vaccinations in the city.





West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said that they were holding silent protests when the police attacked them at Central Avenue.





"We were doing symbolic protests against the fake vaccination camps, putting people's lives at risk. We were stopped by police at several locations on our way to Subodh Mullick Square. Several MLAs and MPs were arrested and the police were extremely violent against us," said Ghosh. He said that few of the cadres were seriously injured in the clashes and were admitted to state-run SSKM hospital.





Ghosh also claimed that despite adequate vaccines being sent by the BJP-led central government, the TMC-led state government is playing with the lives of the people.





Many of the women wing workers and general workers were arrested during the march and taken to the central lock-up.





"In the last two months, after the new government was formed the law and order situation has deteriorated hugely and as the main opposition party we were protesting against the current situation. We want the state to work for the people or else the BJP will continue with its agitations," mentioned Ghosh.





Former national secretary of the state BJP Rahul Sinha alleged that crores of rupees were laundered through the false vaccination camps.





BJP MLA and women wing president Agnimitra Paul, arrested during the programme, said that the TMC heavyweights involved with the fake jab camps should be arrested at the earliest.





"The corrupt people and TMC heavyweights are not being arrested but those, who are trying to stand by the people are being heckled and arrested," said Paul, who is also the Asansol MLA.





Leader of opposition in the West Bengal assembly, Suvendu Adhikari in his tweet on the issue wrote:





"WB Govt imposed "lockdown like" restrictions and banned any political activity from May 16. Covid cases around 20000/day in WB at that time.





Scenes outside Nizam Palace on May 17. Efficient imposition of Epidemic Act @KolkataPolice?





Stop this incongruity. Rules for BJP only?





May 17 was the day when the CBI had arrested four Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders, including two ministers, one MLA in the Narada bribery case. A huge crowd of TMC supporters had turned up at the CBI headquarters at Nizam Palace in protest."





Using the same thread Suvendu also tweeted about the BJP's protest march: "Using the full might today to stop BJP's Kolkata Corporation Abhijan.

















Use of force against innocent protesters & arresting them won't deter us from raising our voice against this corrupt regime which breeds imposters who organise fake vaccination camps."





On Sunday, the police had sent a letter to the BJP requesting them to cancel their KMC Abhijan owing to the pandemic but the BJP still wanted to go ahead with their protest march.



