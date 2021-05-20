New Delhi (The Hawk): BJP's "whale catch" Kabir Suman (till not long ago, he was Trinamul Congress Lok Sabha MP but was hounded out of the party on charges of being 'taporee', 'beora', 'moody', 'cantankerous', 'freak', 'not dependable') to materialise in the few days, BJP piggy back riding on him [he is reportedly all set to take entire BJP-burden on his shoulders and teach the TMC a fitting lesson of their lifetime] in the entire state of West Bengal giving full free hand to him, projecting him as Chief Minister in the BJP Government in the state the moment the state's electorate vote for the BJP and make it win with thumping majority...with Kabir Suman (actually, a pedigreed Brahman, Chattopadhyay), the BJP Central Leadership is mighty excited, is sure to win all West Bengal voters of all hues instantly in their favour keeping him as "BJP Ka Paschim Bangla-r Mukhya Mantri", then go for fresh elections in the state, before that dismiss the current state government on steadily piling up various 'grave' charges, admitting many Trinamul Congress leaders into their fold (names of incarcerated Subrata Mukherjee, Firhad 'Bobby' Hakim, Madan Mitra etc joining TMC any moment already are doing rounds in the Nabanna, Writer's Building etc)...go for relentless ruling Bengal {West}.

According to him, BJP is abs favorably disposed toward him gibing him a free hand to operate in the entire state the way he likes. This apart from his most favourite passion: 'music'. Only a few days back, according to Sumon, Arman Siddiqui had come to Kolkata to meet him. He praised the singer of Bangladesh. He said that Arman sang the song following his instructions. He also added his own thoughts and ideas to it. Arman did not try to do anything extra anywhere. After that, 'Nagarik Kabiyal' wrote, "The professionals of Calcutta avoid me. They also avoid what I mean by music. Both are advantageous. The way the instruments sounded with my composition sung by Arman Siddiqui is like listening. Bangladesh is ahead of West and East India in instrumental composition and distribution, although I like some of the work in Orissa. "

Descriptions about him: Kabir Suman (born Suman Chattopadhyay on 16 March 1949) is a Bengali/Indian music director, songwriter, musician, singer, composer, poet, novelist, polyglot, journalist, political activist, TV presenter, and occasional actor. From May 2009 to 2014, he was a member of parliament of India in the 15th Lok Sabha, having been elected from the Jadavpur constituency in Kolkata from All India Trinamool Congress. He then was not allowed to put his usual brave front because his colleagues in the TMC were scared of his marching confidently to national relevance/importance and hence, he was 'cut short'. He then took it to his stride. Yes, he did feel insulted.

He changed his name from Suman Chattopadhyay to Kabir Suman then. …Kabir Suman was the pioneer of alternative Bengali music around 1991. He advocated a new trend in Bengali music with songs that were written, composed and sung, all by a single individual. Many contemporary solo artists like Anjan Dutta, Nachiketa Chakraborty, and Silajit Majumder tried to follow this trend. He has influenced bands like Chandrabindoo. He is the first singer of Bengali music industry who is a multi-instrumentalist. He plays the piano, guitar, harmonica and the melodica in his live concerts. The majority of his concerts are entirely solo. He is the first Indian musician who has recorded a complete album, where a solo artist has written, composed, sung, recorded, mixed and mastered all the songs. When he was seventeen, he started adding tune to lyrics and poems. He graduated with an honours in English Literature from Jadavpur University (now getting the hang of why the BJP considers him to be a whale, leonine catch!) and did a diploma in the French language and the German language. He read modern Bengali poems, especially those written by the Hungry Generation as well as English poems. He was highly inspired by the works of Samar Sen, Subhash Mukhopadhyay and T. S. Eliot.Around 1968, while learning Himangshu Dutta compositions, he felt that in spite of their compositional strength, they did not represent the contemporary times, lyrically. (No wonder, he just aptly suits the BJP's all pupose Bengali-catcher!)

He observed that the language and thinking of modern poems, story, novel, essay, journalism, drama, cinema and magazine have started changing, but not Bengali music.

At that time the political environment of West Bengal started changing. It was a turbulent time in Bengal. The Naxalbari Movement was slowly gaining strength. Emergency was imposed by Indira Gandhi. Kolkata witnessed daily bombings, arrests of the common people and police atrocities on those involved in the Naxal movement. The Vietnam War, Mao Zedong, Ho Chi Minh and Che Guevara became icons of the Bengali youth, but this did not reflect in contemporary Bengali songs. He felt that he was not satisfied with the music he sang because those songs did not represent his time. He felt that he had to write his own songs if he had to sing. He gave up learning under Kalipada Das. He resigned from Akashbani, stopped recording for INRECO and decided to focus on writing his own songs. …Kabir Suman's first studio recording was in 1972. It was a 7-inch single record, with one song on both sides, written and composed by Rabindranath Tagore. It was released from Hindusthan Records. He was accompanied on flute, guitar, violin and tabla by other musicians. Subinoy Roy helped him in the recording, and this recording was done under the guidance of Sudhindranath Chatterjee. His second single vinyl record was published in 1973, from the same company, this was also a two-song record of Rabindranath Tagore. Both these records were commercially unsuccessful, but he got some small scale popularity and received the opportunity to perform in live concerts.

After quitting Akashbani (All India Radio) he joined a clerical post at United Bank of India. Kabir Suman shifted to France temporarily to teach the basics of Indian Classical Music in 1973. It was in France that he first listened to Bob Dylan's "A Hard Rain's a-Gonna Fall" from the album The Freewheeling Bob Dylan. Dylan's simple music with an acoustic guitar and harmonica, unconventional voice, and offbeat lyrics, compositions and genre gave him a "shock". He also got the opportunity to listen to the compositions of Phil Ochs, Fados, Shanson and realized that Western music has changed a lot, and successfully represents its time and its people.

This was when his will to write his own songs strengthened. He started listening to all types of music from the street side accordion to the pipe-organ in the Notre-Dame de Paris church. He also started playing the monophonic synthesizer.

After returning to Kolkata, he stopped professional singing completely to focus on songwriting. He tried writing poems, but it was not satisfactory. His father suggested him to learn some musical instrument, and his parents inspired him not to stop singing completely.

Kabir Suman went to West Germany on 12th May, 1975 to study literature. He started learning the German Language for his convenience at work and worked part-time alongside his studies. At the end of 1975, Voice of Germany opened a Bengali department in Cologne, and he applied for a job there. They gave him some translation work, and he gradually became a regular freelancer for the Voice of Germany—Bengali division.

In Germany, works of German & Austrian musicians like Wolf Biermann, André Heller inspired him. The stage performance, lyrics and composition of Biermann changed his earlier concept of live performance, which would later have a great impact on his own stage performances. German Cabaret also taught him some lessons. He met Bengali poet Shahid Qadri in Germany.

In May 1979, Suman returned to Kolkata, with an order to send at least two articles to Voice of Germany every month. He worked as a teacher of German at Ramakrishna Mission Institute of Culture, Kolkata, and the Max Mueller Bhavan.[11]

He started working in the Bengali daily Aajkal as a part-timer, and also contributed to the Desh until 1980. He joined a band called "Samatan". However, this band was unsuccessful and the members broke up very soon. Some members of Samatan and some new members, all in their twenties and thirties joined him to establish a new band called 'Nagarik : Anya Katha Anya Gan'. Kamal Sarkar was the main lyricist and composer. During this time Suman completed his first song (written in 1975) "E Kemon Akash Dekhale Tumi". He also started playing the Melodica and the Accordion. He wrote his second song "Bhalo Lagchhe Na Asahya Ei Dinkal", which was highly appreciated by his fellow band members. He started writing songs, breaking the song structure in two or three parts by Counter Point Harmony. After this he wrote another song "Satchallish Noy Swadhinata", the tune of which was inspired from a movie My Name Is Nobody. Shahid Kadri's poem "Rashtra Manei Left Right'' was transcripted by him as a song "Rashtra''. After this he wrote "Tomake Bhababoi"(finally released in 1994), and "Manusher Itihas Likhte Habe", which was a transcription of a Bertolt Brecht poem. At that time Nagarik performed at two concerts at Ballygunge Science College & Gorky Sadan. Nagarik used the accordion, melodica, and conga. However Suman felt that his musical talent was not being cultivated properly at Nagarik as he received limited opportunities to sing.

Kabir Suman went to the US for a job in Voice of America, and he decided to join it. He planned with his friend that he would learn Western music and buy as many musical instruments as he can, and after five years he would return to Kolkata, to develop his musical career further.

After reaching the US, he bought a portable keyboard when he got his first salary, and started practising to play with both hands. After two months he bought a Double Deck Organ in monthly instalments and continued practicing. At this time he started fully learning keyboard instrument with theory, chord practice, notation reading and writing etc. with the help of many American books and cassettes. He also started playing Hammond Organ and Moog Synthesizer during this time. Many songs including "Agun Dekhechhi Ami"(finally published in 1993), "Duchokh Buje Jao", "Hazar Bachhar Dhare", "America Prabasi Bangalir Gan", "Sararat Jwelechhe" (finally published in 1994), "Bandhu Amar Ei Hat Dharo" etc. were created during this period.[11]

During this period Kabir Suman decided to go to Nicaragua to feel the environment of the Sandinista Revolution. He started learning Spanish, and also history, politics and literature of Latin America, and also created a song "Jwalbe Agun" (finally published in 2012) about this revolution. In the meantime he bought two synthesizers, two organs, one keyboard, one four track tape recorder, one master recorder, microphone etc., and started multi track recording. Salil Chowdhury met with him in early 1982, when Suman was living in Silver Spring, Maryland. In this period, he started sending a feature in each month for Desh magazine under the pseudonym Manab Mitra, and also started writing in the 'Frontier' magazine. Around 1983 he took some interviews of Paul Swizi, Harry Magdoff, Leroy Jones, Amiri Baraka, Noam Chomsky, George Wald, Maxine Klein, Holly Near, Maya Angelou, Barbara Ehrenreich, Bertel Wolman, Annette Rubinstein, and Pete Seeger.

During this interview period, Kabir Suman made an intimate relation as a friend, philosopher and guide with Pete Seeger. Seeger inspired Suman very much about his songwriting, composing etc. He also helped Suman to go to Nicaragua for knowing details about the revolution.

Suman returned to Kolkata in early 1985. He bought many instruments, applicable for a complete recording studio, which were sent to Kolkata by ship. After returning to Kolkata, he rejoined with 'Nagarik' with some new vocalists and instrumentalists, and continued writing and composing songs, thinking mainly as group songs.

After more than five years, 'Nagarik' again performed in a concert at Birla Academy Hall, where Kabir Suman played electronic keyboards. Other instruments were guitar, tabla, conga, drums and nal. After seeing the concert, Biman Ghosh, one of the officers of The Gramophone Company of India offered 'Nagarik' to record an album in both vinyl record and cassette tape format. He insisted on Suman repeatedly to sing some songs on the forthcoming album, along with playing keyboards, but ultimately the recording company did not show much interest about alternative Bengali songs, and the recording was not done.

Kabir Suman was not sure about the future of his created songs, and also not interested to involve in a general job. He thought if he could go to a foreign country as an employee, he could buy many electronic music instruments. Thinking thus, he went to West Germany again in September 1986, and before departure he recorded another album of 'Nagarik', following the procedure just written before, but this time in the new studio he constructed.

After reaching West Germany, he started learning classical guitar. During this time he felt that guitar is a simple instrument, which could be played by a solo musician, and there is no question about any type of multi-instrument orchestra. Also a guitar makes a man moving-minded. Under an Italian teacher, he started learning guitar, with Finger-style, sight-reading, listening many guitarists' records like Andrés Segovia, Julian Bream etc., and also started learning jazz guitar & blues guitar. He then started song creation on guitar, like "Hal Chherho Na Bandhu" (finally published in 1992), "Gan-ola" (finally published in 1994), etc. These guitar based songs started influencing of Baul, Bhawaiya, Kirtan, Folk, Blues and also some Ragas.

Suman returned to Kolkata in early 1989. He bought many instruments like before, this time both keyboard and guitar.

Kabir Suman performed his first solo live performance on 5 May 1991 at Shishir Mancha. Many magazines and newspapers were invited, like Aajkal, Desh, Business Standard, The Statesman and they reviewed it. 'Desh' first labeled his songs as 'Sumaner Gan', which popularized his songs after this time and still now.

But although those reviews were positive, not many invitations other from than his friend circle happened. He performed in some live programs with the help of his friends. All those were very unsure, and Kabir Suman also was not optimistic at that time about his eligibility. Many people of advertisement business got him to do jingles or theme songs including "Lexpo 1991", but some of them either gave him not a single penny, others gave him very little money, despite the fact that Kabir Suman made all this work completely alone with writing, composing, singing, playing instruments, recording, and mixing. Some advised him to go to Mumbai for some professional work, but he refused it.[11]

He went to Doordarshan Kendra Kolkata for some work, but he was refused. He went to Akashbani Bhawan Kolkata, and applied with the help of his friend and famous newsreader Tarun Chakrabarty. Ultimately he sang some of his own songs and some songs of Rabindra Nath Tagore, after 16 years, on the radio. In 1991 he went to film director Tarun Majumdar for some work in soundtrack. Tarun Majumder listened to some of his songs, and selected "Pratham Sabkichhu" to use in one of his upcoming films 'Abhimane Anurage', although he requested Suman to change some of his lyrics to match with the theme of that movie. The song was recorded in February 1992. Kabir Suman himself played guitar, Pratap Roy played synthesizer, and Samir Khasnabis played bass guitar. Unfortunately the film was not completed, and so the song was also not released.

