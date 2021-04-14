BJP chief JP Nadda pays tribute to BR Ambedkar on his 130th birth anniversary

Kadampukur: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda on Wednesday paid tribute to BR Ambedkar on his 130th birth anniversary in Kadampukur and said despite obstacles, BR Ambedkar never compromised with nationalism.



On his visit to West Bengal, BJP Chief paid tribute to BR Ambedkar in West Bengals' Kadampukur and said, "Despite obstacles, he never compromised with nationalism. When Congress reproached him, he wrote to Sardar Patel, 'I'm a greater nationalist than any Congressmen'."

"Today, the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar is being celebrated all over the country. We are determined to work in society by taking inspiration from them. Baba Saheb was a leader, thinker, economist, writer, social reformer," he added.

Taking a dig at the ruling party Trinamool Congress, Nadda said, "Baba Saheb had clearly said that the Dalit brothers who are in Pakistan, and who are being tortured, should bring them to India and settle here. But the TMC government is opposing the CAA today. Mamata government works against Dalits."

Further, accusing Trinamool Congress (TMC) of leading violence in the state, Nadda said, "When we take "I want to tell Mamata ji that even if there will be thousands of such attacks, we will take such a journey and work with inspiration from Baba Saheb," he added.

Nadda also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for launching schemes to include the Dalit society in the mainstream.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched several schemes to include the Dalit society in the mainstream. Under Stand Up India, Dalit brothers are given financial assistance for the business of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 10 crores. Due to this, Dalit brothers are becoming job seekers today," said Nadda.

BR Ambedkar was born on 14 April 1891 in Mhow of Madhya Pradesh. Often termed as the father of the Indian constitution, he always worked for the welfare of the poor, Dalits, and deprived sections. All through his inspiring life, Ambedkar charted his unique path amid extreme adversity and earned commendations for his extraordinary and multi-faceted achievements.

Earlier, PM Modi also paid tribute to BR Ambedkar and said Babasaheb Ambedkar gave a strong foundation to independent India.

Paying tributes to Dr. Ambedkar, PM Modi said in a tweet, "I bow to the great Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on his birth anniversary. His struggle to bring the deprived sections of the society into the mainstream will continue to be an example for every generation."

India is celebrating the 130th birth anniversary of Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, also known as Babasaheb Ambedkar today. Given the COVID-19 surge, the authorities are keeping the celebrations a low-key affair.