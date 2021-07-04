BJP firm on holding their protest march, police ready to stop them

Kolkata (The Hawk): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to storm the civic headquarters on Monday over fake vaccinations and pending municipal polls in many of the districts.

The BJP has been crying foul over the spate of fake vaccinations in Kolkata and also the state government's failure in conducting polls in many of the corporations and municipalities of the state for over a year now.

The BJP said they had asked for permission to hold a KMC Abhijan (agitation at KMC) from Kolkata Police but the permission was declined on Sunday by the police citing COVID restricts in place.

The BJP leaders said that they are firm on holding their march to the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) headquarters on Monday, despite the rejection of permission.

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said being the main opposition party it is BJP's duty to listen to people's grievances and protest fro all the wrongdoings of the government.

"Several people were duped into taking fake vaccination through these camps. The party heavyweights seen with the scam fraudster Debanjan Deb should be immediately arrested in order to probe the matter properly. The accused was also seen at an INTTUC (the trade union arm of the Trinamool Congress) programme. Now, the TMC leaders are denying their connections with the scamster," claimed Ghosh, adding that the delay in civic polls is causing lot of hardships to the people of the state as they are without their representatives.

Earlier in the day the cops issued a notice demanding cancellation of the protest rally by the BJP amidst the COVID crisis. The letter mentioned that the cops came to know of the said march from different social media, indicating in a way that there was no formal request for the rally. The police, through the letter stated that if the BJP holds the march then they will have to book them under Disaster Management Act.

The BJP sources said that they had given an application seeking permission for their agitation program.

Trinamool (TMC) leader Atin Ghosh said that the police will have to take necessary steps if the BJP breaks the protocol.

"The second wave in Bengal caused a lot of damage to people due to the election campaigns of the BJP leaders. Now again if they break the protocol, police will have to take action. People of the state are getting services from KMC but after the poll debacle, since BJP has no other issue, they are trying to malign the TMC government," added the TMC MLA.

Police officials said that a large contingent of personnel will be deployed on the streets on Monday to restrict the rally.

"Apart from a thousand-strong police force, two extra joint commissioners, eight deputy commissioners will be deployed along with water cannons at several points in the city. Special monitoring will be kept at two BJP offices in Kolkata," mentioned police sources.