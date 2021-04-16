BJP's DNA stands for Development, Nationalism and Atmanirbhar Bharat: Amit Shah

Nadia (West Bengal): Days after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's DNA jibe at BJP, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the party's DNA stands for Development, Nationalism and Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Addressing a public meeting in Tehatta, Shah said: "There is a tourist leader in the country. Many phases of polling have concluded but Rahul baba was nowhere to be seen. Rahul baba has asked about BJP's DNA. I would like to inform him - D stands for development, N stands for nationalism and A stands for Atmanirbhar Bharat. This is what BJP's DNA stands for."

Shah's remarks come against the backdrop of Rahul Gandhi's public rally in Darjeeling on Wednesday where he spoke about the DNA of BJP.

Raising the issue of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Shah said, "Should not Matuas, Namshundras and other such communities get citizenship? Didi says they will not get citizenship till the time she is in power! BJP will give all such communities citizenship under CAA as soon as we form the government."

Polling for the first four phases has concluded in the state. The fifth phase of the ongoing elections will take place on April 17. Counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)w