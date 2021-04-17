New Delhi (The Hawk): Tab tak Bihar Mein Laloo, jab tak samosa mein aaloo; since aaloo and samosa are never ending, likewise, Bihar and Laloo are inseparable, never ending...so is what that prophecy is true insofar as Laloo back in Bihar as "The fighter who came in from cold (not morgue but non-frozen)". Even before he has reached at his home, diehard supporters of his, his kith-n-kin, near-n-dear ones, fans, researchers on him, exasperated masses with 'present', Nitish (Kumar)-abused, insulted, sullied, sulked denizens etc have straightaway zeroed in on him, treating him like their Maryada Purushottam or saviour or salvager or uddhar karta from the malevolent, Maleficent clutches of ominous Nitish Kumar, his encouraging partner BJP whose Kendriya Sarkar any way has made their life sheer hell, bull crap, bull shit...Now Laloo is their saviour as he will soon be to the countrymen at large, opine intelligence sources unabashedly, totally fed up as they are presently and immediately looking for an instant relief from it.

Laloo's political colleagues including Subramanian Swamy, Yashwant Sinha, Shekhar Singh, Akhilesh Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Dimple Yadav, Prateek Yadav, Anasuya Yadav, Saleem Iqbal Shervani, Shiv Sena, DMK, PMK, Ghulam Nabi Azad, innumerable others all throughout the country are breathing sigh of relief, packed with fresh leash of new political life they desperately are expecting from the national leadership of Laloo, The Inimitable...Salvager of all current ills in the country. Something like El Salvador like with a magical wand on the present goings-on, refurbish it in jiffy, rejuvenate it all round, make it 'for all, of all, by all'.

In Delhi Baldev Band, Shiv Mohan Band, La Band, Rangeela Band, Ashok Band etc spread all throughout the city are out in the streets, playing filmi tunes reaching at skies in sheer celebration/s. Laloo Aaya, Purana Sanskriti Wapas Laaya etc are flagrantly renting the skies. Also, Laloo Aaya, Corona Bhaga...