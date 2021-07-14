BJP seeks Guv intervention in enforcing rule of law in assembly

Kolkata (The Hawk): After the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs resigning from the eight committees and standing committees of West Bengal legislative assembly on Tuesday, the leader of opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, met with West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on the same day over the alleged undemocratic ways of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).





Accompanying Adhikari to the Raj Bhavan were 10 BJP MLAs, who submitted a representation to the governor.





The governor later, in a tweet wrote: "A Delegation of opposition MLAs led by the Leader of Opposition #WBLA Shri @SuvenduWB called on WB Governor Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar at Raj Bhawan Kolkata today at 4 PM.





Leader of Opposition submitted a representation as regards irregularities relatable to PAC Chairman #WBLA."





"After 1967, the PAC chairman's post has always gone to the opposition. Creating history, the TMC is trying to suppress the voice of the BJP. Rule 302 mentions it's mandatory to give the post to the opposition and TMC is violating that rule. In protest, the BJP MLAs have resigned from the other legislative committees and they didn't even ask any nomination from us, which is a violation of democracy," said Suvendu.





Earlier in the day, eight BJP MLAs, including Mihir Goswami, Manoj Tigga and Krishna Kalyani, had tendered their resignations from the chairmanship of the assembly committees and standing committees.





Slamming assembly speaker Biman Bandhopadhyay, Suvendu said that the Speaker is forcibly trying to prove that Mukul Roy's name had been suggested by the BJP.





"Everyone knows that Mukul Roy has joined the TMC and even in Twitter he had written that he is the leader of TMC. Why will the BJP nominate his name? According to the number of MLAs, TMC gave 14 and BJP gave 6 names but the Speaker now is saying that BJP had given seven names, including Mukul Roy's," added the LoP. Adhikari said once anti-defection law is applied even the Speaker will not be able to save Mukul Roy.





The BJP had proposed economist and BJP Balurghat MLA Ashok Lahiri's name for the PAC chairman's post.





Adhikari said that the TMC has made Mukul Roy the chairman of PAC just to hide their government's misdeeds.





"The TMC is not bothered about people's money. Neither the CAG report has been placed in the assembly since 2017 nor the GTA audit has been done since 2012-13. We have even consulted with the Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla about this and we will send all the details to him and to the President, Ram Nath Kovind by next week. We will also send the details to all the LoPs and Speakers of other states soon," added Suvendu.





Meanwhile, taking potshots at the BJP MLAs, TMC MLA Tapas Roy said that the new MLAs of the saffron party don't know anything as even the governor cannot interfere in the functioning of the House.





"The Speaker is the last word in the House and nobody can dictate terms on him. The governor has nothing to do in the assembly matters," said the TMC MLA. Speaker of Bengal assembly Biman Banerjee said that whatever steps he has taken are all legal and done in consultation with the legal cell.



