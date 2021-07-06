Air Commodore Amiya Tripathy takes over as Air Officer Commanding, AF Station, Bagdogra

Kolkata (The Hawk): Air Commodore Amiya Tripathy was commissioned into the Helicopter stream of the IAF in 1991. A graduate of National Defence Academy, he has undergone the staff course at Defence Services Staff College, Wellington and is a post-graduate from College of Defence Management, Secunderabad. He is a qualified flying instructor with 5,400 hrs of flying experience including extensive operational experience in the western and eastern sectors on various helicopters of the IAF. He also served in the UN mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Prior to assuming command at AF Station Bagdogra, he was posted at Headquarters Integrated Defence Services, New Delhi.