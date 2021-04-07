Only central forces are not responsible for controlling violence during elections: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Kolkata (West Bengal): West Bengal Congress party President Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday said it is not only central force's responsibility to control violence during elections in West Bengal even state police need to take action.

Addressing a press confrance in Kolkata, Chowdhury said, "It's not the responsibility of the Central force only to control the violence during elections. You can not completely depend upon central forces for everything."



"The state police need to take action against such incidents," he added.

Speaking about the recent incidents of attacks on female political leaders, incidents of violence, and looting of booths, Chowdhury slammed the state government for not maintaining law and order in the state.

"Along with West Bengal, there were three other states and one union territory but only West Bengal had reported the incident of violence, bloodshed and looting of booths. It reveals the condition of law and order in the state and the two ruling parties of the Centre and state have made the situation worst with their clash," said Chowdhury.

He also mentioned that the Election Commission of India has tried its best to control the situation in West Bengal, however, it did not succeed to stop all the incidents.

"The ECI is trying its best and the reason there are fewer violence cases in the state," said Chowdhury.

According to the Election Commission of India, some instances of violence and brawls were reported in a few areas and some arrests have been made.

The Hooghly district and the Goghat constituency recorded the highest turnout of voters with 79.89 per cent and 84.71 per cent respectively. The districts of Howrah and South 24 Parganas registered a turnout of 77.92 per cent and 76.94 per cent respectively.

The fourth phase of polling will take place on April 10. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

—ANI