There will be 1946 Calcutta Killings like situation if Mamata gets another term in Bengal: BJP veteran

Kolkata (West Bengal): There will be a 1946 Calcutta Killings like situation if Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee gets another term to rule West Bengal, said veteran BJP leader Samarendra Prasad Biswas, whom Union Minister Amit Shah will meet on Friday during his Kolkata visit.

Speaking to ANI, Biswas said, "It was because of the support of Atal ji and Advani ji, Mamata has grown up that much. She does not have that calibre to reach this point. But Mamata does not remember that. The BJP supported Mamata in uprooting the Left government in West Bengal."

On Mamata Banerjee's appeal to the minority community regarding the consolidation of their votes, the veteran BJP leader said, "We (BJP) have never said anything beyond constitutional aspect. We never said whom should Hindus vote for or the Muslims should vote whom. If Mamata comes for another five-year term, there will be a situation like 1946 Calcutta Killings."

Asked about abusive language being used in the political arena in West Bengal, Biswas said, "I have never seen such indecent statements in Bengal. Starting from Prafulla Chandra Ghosh to Bidhan Chandra Roy and even Jyoti Basu, nobody used foul language. It is not expected from a chief minister to use abusive words against the Prime Minister."

1946 Calcutta Killings, also known as Direct Action Day was a day of a nationwide protest called by Muslim League leader Muhammad Ali Jinnah on August 16, 1946, that led to large-scale violence between Muslims and Hindus in the city of erstwhile Calcutta (now Kolkata).

As part of his series of visits to veteran leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to acknowledge their contribution to the party, the Shah is scheduled to meet Samarendra Prasad Biswas today at his residence in Kolkata's Bhowanipore.

Biswas, popularly known as Jupi Da, was also part of the Ram Temple movement in Ayodhya. He suggested BJP leaders an alternative by giving a passage into Bangladesh connecting India to shorten the travel route between northeast states and Bengal.

Shah will also take lunch at the residence of Biswas.

Asked about the menu of lunch, the veteran leader's daughter Chaiti said, "We stressed on Bengali cuisine. There will be luchi, roti, chholar dal, begun bhaja, kumro (pumpkin) bhaja, patal sabzi, chanar (cheese) dalna, dhokar dalna, bhindi sabzi, mango chatni, papad and five types of special sweets of Kolkata in the lunch."

The first three phases of the eight-phased West Bengal polls have already taken place. The fourth phase of the elections will be held on Saturday. Counting of the votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)