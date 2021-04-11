After Rasgullas, Ladoos, it's now Jalebis that spell trouble for Panchayat candidates

Unnao (Uttar Pradesh): After 'rasgullas' in Amroha and 'laddoos' in Baghpat, it is now 'jalebis' and 'samosas' that have landed panchayat candidates in trouble.

More than two quintals of 'jalebi' and 'samosa', meant to be distributed by a candidate contesting for village head's post in Hasanganj area in Unnao district, were seized from Pichwada village on Saturday.

Ten persons, including the candidate, have been taken into custody and a case for violation of the model code of conduct and Epidemic Act has been lodged against them.



Inspector Hasanganj, Mukul Prakash Verma, said: "Action was taken on an information that the foodstuff, prepared on the order of Raju Maurya, husband of a village head candidate, was to be distributed to voters. We raided the spot and caught 10 persons distributing eatables to the voters."

A case has been registered under relevant Sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) 269 (Whoever unlawfully or negligently does any act which is, and which he knows or has reason to believe to be, likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life, shall be punished with imprisonment) 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 171 (Wearing garb or carrying token used by public servant with fraudulent intent) of IPC at Hasanganj police station against 10 persons including candidate and her husband.

Last week, 100 kgs of 'rasgullas' were seized from the village panchayat candidate Sohanveer in Amroha. He was preparing to distribute 100 kilograms of 'rasgullas' to his voters.

In Baghpat, ten persons, including the candidate Mohd Jabbar, were booked for getting spades and an earth mover machine to mix ingredients for 'laddoos' that were being made in huge quantities for distribution among voters.

A video clip of spades and the earth mover being used to mix gram flour, sugar and other ingredients went viral after which action was taken.

Gram panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh are being held in four phases from April 15 to April 29. Votes will be counted on May 2.

