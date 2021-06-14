Youth Suffering From Heel Cancer Successfully Undergoes Limb Salvage Surgery At AIIMS Rishikesh

Rishikesh (The Hawk): A 26-year-old youth who is suffering from heel cancer has successfully undergone Limb Salvage Surgery at AIIMS Rishikesh. After the new implant is placed at the site of cancer, this young man will no longer be at risk of disability. This treatment has been done under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

26-year-old youth from Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh) was suffering from heel cancer for the last two years. Due to cancer in the heel bone, his foot had swollen and he had a lot of difficulty in walking. Giving information, Dr. Rajkumar Surgeon of Surgical Oncology department AIIMS said that there is a high risk of surgery in case of bone cancer. CT scan examination revealed that the cancer had spread too far in his leg bone and it could not be treated with chemotherapy or radiotherapy. He told that before getting this implant, CT scan of the patient's heel bone was done by printing it with 3-D technology.

In such a situation the team decided to do 'limb salvage surgery'. The surgery took about 4 hours and a team of 12 doctors was involved in this surgery. The cost of this custom made implant is Rs 2.5 lakh. He will be discharged after few days.

Professor Ravikant, Director AIIMS said about this that AIIMS has all the facilities of world class treatment with state-of-the-art technology. He informed that for proper treatment and management of various diseases related to bone and cancer, the team of specialist doctors is ready round the clock to treat the patients. He congratulated the team of doctors who performed the surgery for this success.

In the team of doctors who performed the surgery, Dr. Rajkumar from deparment of Surgical Oncology, Dr. Mohit Dhingra from Orthopedic Department, Dr. Madhu Bari from Plastic Surgery Department, Dr. Ankit from Anesthesia Department and other doctors of the team were involved. Dr. Pankaj Kandwal HOD Orthopedic Department and Professor Shobha S. Arora has appreciated the work of the surgery team.

What is Limb Salvage Surgery?

To save the life of the patient, many times the seriously diseased or accidental parts of the body, especially the hands and feet, have to be operated on. Amputation has adverse effects on personal, economic and social status. But in such a situation, limb salvage surgery is now being used. Limb salvage surgery is highly useful mainly when it is cancerous. It removes the cancerous cells that have spread to the bone and soft tissue, as well as can save the limb from being amputated and thus the person suffering from disability.