Yoga camp started at Kumbh Mela 2021 Media Center, Neel Dhara, Chandi Dweep

















































Haridwar (The Hawk): Yoga camp started at Kumbh Mela today at media centre specially developed for Kumbh Mela. In the first phase, representative of University of Patanjali, Sanjay, gave yoga training in the morning hours. In the second phase, the representative of Dev Sanskriti University, gave yoga training.

Sharing information on the occasion, Nodal Officer Media Kumbh Mela, Manoj Shrivastava said that Uttarakhand state is land of yoga. In this ongoing kumbh mela, we have got a good opportunity to spread the message of Yoga to the entire world through the media. For this, the Mela Officer Deepak Rawat has himself taken command.

Srivastava said in his Yoga message that Yoga does not only mean exercise, but also to know and recognize oneself. It is Identifying only one soul in the world and nature. Yoga brings about radical changes in our lifestyle and creates awareness by bringing positive changes in the body. With Yoga we are able to tolerate external natural changes with much ease.

In nutshell, yoga is knowledge based on spiritual discipline and micro-science. It establishes a balance between body and mind. Yoga represents science with the art of healthy living. According to Yogic texts, individual consciousness gets connected with universal consciousness through the practice of yoga.