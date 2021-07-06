Workshop Organized On Training Of Trainers In Making Link Infection Prevention Nurses In AIIMS Rishikesh

Rishikesh (Thje Hawk): In the workshop detailed information was given by the experts regarding taking necessary precautions for prevention of infection. The workshop was organized under the joint aegis of Department of Advanced Center for Continuous Professional Development (ACCPD), Infection Control Team and Department of Nursing Services under the guidance of Professor Ravi Kant, Director AIIMS. In this training workshop organized on the topic of Training of Trainers in Making Link Infection Prevention Nurses, the nursing officers of the institute were given information at various levels to prevent infection.

Pro. Ravi Kant Director AIIMS motivated the nurses to improve their services regularly. He said that keeping in mind the international standards, AIIMS Rishikesh is preparing Nursing Officers. Gaining experience from AIIMS Rishikesh Nursing officers can provide their better services not only in the country but also abroad.

Pro. UB Mishra Dean Hospital Affairs said that the nursing staff plays an important role in controlling the infection in hospitals. in the workshop lectures were given on the necessary precautions to control infection in any part of the body, maintaining cleanliness around the patient and ways to prevent infection.

During this Prof. Shalini Rao HOD ACCPD, Dr. Vanya Singh, Dr. Davis, Dr. Nidhi and Infection Control Nursing Officers Ashok trained the nursing staff on Hand Hygiene, Use of PPE, Biomedical Waste Management, Cleaning and Disinfection and Linen Management. During this, Dr. ANS Vandana Singh, Training Co-ordinator Pankaj Punjot etc. were present.