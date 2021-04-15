With 2,220 New Cases, Covid Situation Worsens In U'khand; Worst Is Yet To Come









Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:30 PM On April 15, 2021

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,16,244 on Thursday as 2,220 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 99,777 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 12,484. The state's toll rose to 1,802 as nine more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State climbed to 2,181. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 397. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State maintained a steep decline and settled at 85.83 percent. District Dehradun once again reported the maximum number of 914 fresh cases, whereas Haridwar, Nainital and U S Nagar followed with 613, 156 and 131 respectively. That apart, 105 cases were detected in Pauri Garhwal, 79 Tehri Garhwal, 55 Almora, 49 Rudraprayag, 29 Pithoragarh, 26 Champawat, 25 Chamoli, 23 Uttarkashi and 15 in Bageshwar.