We'll Implement Whatever Is In Favour Of Uttarakhand, Says CM Dhami On Population Control Policy

Dehradun: Just days after Uttar Pradesh unveiled its proposed population control policy, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami spoke on the matter and said that his government will implement whatever is in favour of the people of Uttarakhand. While speaking to the reporters yesterday on whether the state would bring a law on population control, Dhami said, "Law on population control, land laws, various other laws and acts which are already in place will be implemented if it is in the favour for the people of Uttarakhand."

This comes in the backdrop of the Population Policy 2021-2030 unveiled by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adtyanath on Sunday. Yesterday, Uttarakhand BJP leaders held a meeting in the state titled "Bharatiya Janata Party's Mission 2022". After the meeting was concluded, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and BJP State President Madan Kaushik addressed the media personnel.

"Today, we gave the slogan 'Yuva Mukhyamantri--60+ seats' and with this resolution we started the election campaign (for 2022 Assembly polls). We'll go with this programme among the people and other works we've done," said Kaushik. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami spoke on the upcoming Kanwar yatra to be held in the state and said that God would not like anyone to die, amidst the prevalence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Kanwar Yatra is not solely a matter for the state of Uttarakhand. Kanwar yatra is a matter of shraddha (reverence) and aastha (faith). God would not like anyone to die," said the Chief Minister. As per the Hindu traditions, Kanwar Yatra is an annual pilgrimage of devotees of Shiva to Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand wherein devotees fetch holy waters of the Ganga River and seek blessings of God. This comes around a time when Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday said that the Kanwar Yatra is not a one-state affair and the state government will take the decision regarding the yatra after discussing with other states, including Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. —ANI