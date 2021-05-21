Welcome Decline In Daily Covid Cases In U'khand; 70 More Die Today, Toll 5,600









Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 7:30 PM On Mat 21, 2021

Daily Positivity Rate 6.92% Against Pan-India's 12.59%

Haridwar / Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload leapfrogged to 3,07,566 on Friday as 3,626 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 2,33,266 cured and recovered patients, while the number of active cases in the state appreciably came down to 63,373. The state's toll zoomed up to 5,600 as 70 more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State went up to 5,327. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 8,731. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State went up to 75.84%, but it was far far below the pan-India average of 82.33%. District Dehradun once again reported the maximum number of 699 fresh cases, whereas Nainital, Haridwar and U S Nagar closely followed with 555, 535 and 383 respectively (As per data made available by Haridwar Health authorities, till 7.00 PM 681 fresh infections were detected in the district—great variation). That apart, 238 cases were detected in Chamoli, 215 Bageshwar, 193 Rudraprayag, 187 Almora, 178 Pithoragarh, 177 Pauri Garhwal, 129 Tehri Garhwal, 89 Uttarkashi and 48 in Champawat.