Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar informed that action has been taken against nearly 3 lakh people in around 2 months for violating COVID protocols. "Action taken against 2.99 lakh people so far, in nearly 2 months amid 2nd wave, for violating COVID protocols including 1.20 lakh fined for not wearing masks, 1.68 lakh for defying social distancing and over 800 booked for violating Disaster Management Act," said Uttarakhand DGP.

