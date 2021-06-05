Village Ponds, Other Water Bodies To Be Revived In U'khand

Dehradun: Ponds and other water bodies in the rural areas of Uttarakhand will be revived in a year and climate budgeting will be started from the next financial year to address issues related to climate change, Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat said on Saturday.

Rawat, who planted a black berry sapling at his Bhagirathipuram residence on GMS road here on the occasion of World Environment Day, appealed to everyone to plant a sapling as their individual contribution to environment conservation.

He said ponds and other water bodies in all villages and adjoining areas which are there in the revenue records will be revived in a year and climate budgeting will start from 2022-23 to bring work related to climate change into the mainstream.

"Environment conservation is crucial to our lives and a collective responsibility of all," he said. "Ecosystem restoration is the theme of this year''s World Environment Day and let us all make our individual contribution to it by planting a tree," Rawat said. —PTI