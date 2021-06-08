Top
Home > State News > Uttarakhand > Uttarakhands Neem Karoli Baba Temple Closed Indefinitely

Uttarakhand's Neem Karoli Baba Temple Closed Indefinitely

 The Hawk |  8 Jun 2021 3:55 PM GMT

Uttarakhands Neem Karoli Baba Temple Closed Indefinitely
X

Nainital: The Neem Karoli Baba temple has closed its gates indefinitely ahead of a June 15 fair in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The temple committee and the district administration took the decision jointly keeping in view the increasing crowd of devotees, temple manager Vinod Joshi said.

The temple is located in Kainchi dham on way to Almora.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Vinod Kumar said the decision was necessary to prevent the spread of the coronavirus infection. —PTI

Updated : 8 Jun 2021 3:55 PM GMT
Tags:    Uttarakhand   Neem Karoli Baba Temple   COVID19   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X